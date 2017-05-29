44 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 44militants were killed and eight others were wounded in different crackdowns within past 24 hours.

In a press release issued here, Ministry of Defense, (MoD) said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal has conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas Nangarhar, Kapisa, Paktia, Paktika, Khost, Ghazni, Logar, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Badghis, Faryab, Kunduz, Baghlan, Herat, Badakhshan and Helmand provinces.

The press release added that in these operations, 44 insurgents including three Taliban local commanders and four Daesh affiliates were killed and eight others were injured.

One insurgent was arrested and handed over to judicial organs for further inquiry.

This joint operation of the Defense Security Forces was supporting by the artillery and air forces, added statement.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.