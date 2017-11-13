47 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 47 militants were killed and 18 others were wounded in different crackdowns within past 24 hours, security officials said Monday.

In a statement, Ministry of Defense, said that Afghan National Army with the cooperation of the Afghan National Police and National Directorate of Security, conducted operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Kapisa, Paktia, Ghazni, Kandahar, Herat, Farah, Balkh, Jawzjan, Faryab, Kunduz, Baghlan and Helmand province.

The statement said that in these operations, 47 insurgents including four Daesh affiliates were killed and 18 others were injured.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, the Afghan National and Defense Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions by artilleries and air force.

During these operations, 18 terrorist killed and three other wounded in Pashtoonkot of Faryab, eight Taliban fighters killed in Musa Qala district of Helmand, six rebels killed and two other injured in Chora district of Uruzgan, five insurgent killed and eight other injured in Shindand district of Herat province.

Similar, four Daesh fighters were killed in Achin district of Nangarhar, three Taliban fighters killed and two other wounded in Tagab district of Kapisa two insurgents killed and one wounded in Abband district of Ghazni and one rebel killed and two others wounded in Balablok district of Farah province.

In past 24 hours, 13 planed clearing operations, 10 Special Forces operations conducted in 13 provinces; also, Air forces conducted 89 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including seven strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.