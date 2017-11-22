49 insurgents killed in NDS operations

AT-KABUL: The National Directorate of Security (NDS) on Wednesday said that 49 armed insurgents were killed and 25 others wounded in different operations carried out by its operatives in the past 24 hours across the country.

The intelligence personnel have conducted 11 special operations, 14 aerial and four joint ones in different provinces against Taliban insurgents and Daesh fighters in the past 24 hours, it said in a statement.

The statement added that in these operations 49 insurgents including one Daesh affiliates were killed and 25 others wounded.

Statement said that 12 armed rebels including one Daesh fighter and one foreign terrorist were also arrested during operations.

Also seven suspected and one smuggler were detained during raids, added statement.

Statement said that three strongholds of insurgents destroyed and four suicide vests discovered and confiscated by intelligence forces during operations.

Some light and heavy weapons belonged to Taliban fighters discovered and seized by Afghan forces, underlined the statement.