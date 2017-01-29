49 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 49 insurgents were killed in different clearance operations lunched by the Afghan security forces within past 24 hours, the Ministry of Interior (MoI), said in a statement on Sunday.

The operations were lunched in different areas on Helmand, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Farah, Jowzjan, Herat and Faryab provinces, in which 49 insurgents killed and six others wounded in the operation, the statement added.

In addition to that five militants were also arrested during the operations.

The security forces also discovered three rocket launchers, two PK machine guns and six AK-47 rifles during the operations, the statement said.

The Taliban insurgents have not commented on the issue so far.

The Afghan security forces are busy conducting their annual counter-terrorism operations against militant insurgents.

The annual operations by the Afghan forces were launched in response to Taliban’s spring offensive which was launched by the group in mid-April last year.