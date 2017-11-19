49 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 49 militants were killed and eight others were wounded in different crackdowns within past 24 hours.

In a press release issued here, Ministry of Defense, (MoD)said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal has conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Kunar, Kapisa, Ghazni, Kandahar, Herat, Badghis, Balkh, Jawzjan, Faryab, Kunduz, Baghlan, Nimroz, and Helmand provinces.

Statement said that in these operations 49 insurgents including 15 Daesh affiliates and three Pakistani citizens were killed and eight others were injured.

Afghan forces also arrested two insurgents and handed over them to the judicial organs for further inquiry.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, Afghan National and Defense Security forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions by artilleries and air force

During these operations, 16 Taliban fighters were killed and one wounded in Marja and Nadali districts of Helmand province, 11 insurgents were killed in Shindand district of Herat, 15 Daesh affiliates including three local commanders and three Pakistani citizens were killed in Achin and Pachiragam of Nangarhar.

Similar, four rebels were killed and seven others wounded in Pashtoonkot district of Faryab and three Daesh fighters were killed and two other wounded in Sawki district of Kunar.

In past 24 hours, 16 planed clearing operations, 14 Special Forces operations conducted in 13 provinces; also, Air forces conducted 70 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including 10 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.