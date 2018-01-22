49 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 49 militants were killed and 27 others were wounded in different operations launched by the security forces in the past 24 hours.

In a statement, Ministry of Defense said that Afghan National Army with the cooperation of the Afghan National Police and National Directorate of Security, conducted operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Khost, Logar, Zabul, Faryab, Baghlan, Nimroz and Helmand provinces.

Statement said that in these operations 49 insurgents including 12 Daesh fighters and one Taliban local commander were killed and 27 others were injured.

Afghan forces arrested 17 terrorists and handed over them to judicial organs for further inquiry.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, Afghan National and Defense Security forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions by artilleries and air force

During these operations, 14 Taliban fighter including one local commander named Mullah Qaiom were killed and 13 others wounded in Khak-e-Safid district of Farah, one mine maker factory also destroyed in the district, 13 insurgents were killed and 14 other suspects were arrested in Chahar Dara district of Kunduz, 121 mine, nine motorbike and two Taliban stronghold also destroyed in Chahar Dara district, 12 Daesh fighters were killed in Dehbala district of Nangarhar, six rebels killed, one wounded, one mine maker factory and seven stronghold belonged to Taliban destroyed in Marja district of Helmand.

Similar, three Taliban fighters were killed and six others wounded in Dand-e-Shahbudin area of Baghlan, one insurgent killed in Qarabagh district of Ghazni, seven militant were wounded in Arghandab district of Zabul.

In past 24 hours, 10 planed clearing operations, nine Special Forces operations conducted in eight provinces; also, Air forces conducted 73 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including nine strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.