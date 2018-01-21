Six people killed in terrorist attack on Kabul’s Intercontinental Hotel

KABUL- At least six civilians including a foreign national were killed and seven more injured in the terrorist attack on Kabul’s Intercontinental Hotel which ended after several hours of fighting, in which four terrorists were killed by the Afghan forces, officials said.

The attack which began Saturday at 10:00pm ended Sunday morning at around 10:00am after all four terrorists were eliminated by the Afghan forces in the attack on the country’s luxury hotel.

All attackers were killed after nearly 12 hours of fighting with security forces in which the attackers used small and heavy weapons including hand grenades which also causing damage to the structure of the hotel as well.

Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for Interior Ministry said six people have been killed and seven others injured in the fighting in which four terrorists were also killed.

More than 150 people trapped in the hotel were rescued including 41foreigners.

No group so far claimed responsibility for the attack.