5 Haqqani network members held in Paktia

AT-KABUL: The National Directorate of Security (NDS) operatives have detained a five-member group of Haqqani network in southeasten Paktia province, the NDS said on Tuesday.

In a statement issued NDS, said the militants who had received military training across the Durand Line were arrested during a special operation of NDS personnel.

The statement identified the detainees as Abdul Wahab, Jamil, Wadin, Rozi Khan and Qari Gul Shamal. A corolla type vehicle and weapons were also seized.

Separately, unauthorized gunmen commander, Mohammad Jamal, was killed during a clash with security forces in Jabul Saraj district of central Parwan province at around 9am in the morning, said Waheedi Shahkar, the governor’s spokesman.