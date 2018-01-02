5 health workers kidnapped in Ghor

AT-KABUL: Unknown gunmen abducted five employees of the Public Health Department, including a woman, in western Ghor province, an official said on Tuesday.

Ghulam Nabi Yagana, head of the Public Health Department, told Pajhwok Afghan News that workers were kidnapped from the Allah Yar locality while administrating vaccination.

The health workers were kidnapped because the vaccination drive was not launched from the area which is the stronghold of armed men.

Deputy Police Chief, Ziaudin Sadiq said the Allah Yar were was under the Taliban control and said the group did nothing for the release of health employees.

However, the leaders of the area started communications with Taliban to release the workers, he said. On the other hand, the Taliban insurgent group has not commented into matter so far.