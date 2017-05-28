50 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 50 militants were killed and 21 others were wounded in different crackdowns within past 24 hours.

In a press release issued here, Ministry of Defense, (MoD) said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal has conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Laghman, Kapisa, Paktia, Paktika, Khost, Ghazni, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Badghis Faryab, Kunduz, Baghlan, Herat, Badakhshan and Helmand provinces.

The press release added that in these operations, 50 insurgents including four Daesh fighters were killed and 21 others were injured.

This joint operation of the Defense Security Forces was supporting by the artillery and air forces, added statement.

The ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.