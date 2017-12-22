50 militants killed in raids

AT News Report-KABUL: At least fifty militants, including six fighters loyal to the Islamic State (IS), also known as Daesh terrorist, have been killed and 19 others received injures in different raids carried out by the Afghan security forces within past 24 hours, the Ministry of Defense said on Friday.

According to statement, the Afghan security forces have carried out different raids against militants in different areas of the country in the past 24 hours.

The operations were supported by airstrikes and artillery shelling conducted in Nangarhar, Ghazni, Paktia, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Maidan Wardak, Faryab, Herat and Helmand provinces.

Twenty militants had been killed and 11 others injured in Uruzgan. Twenty-one landmines were dismantled and some weapons and ammunitions had been destroyed.

In Herat’s Chest Sharif district eight and in Ghazni’s Deh Yak district six insurgents had been killed and three injured.

Six Daesh insurgents were killed in Nangarhar’s Achin and Shinwari districts and one wounded. Seven rebels were killed in Helmand’s Nad Ali, three in Zabul’s Shajoy. Three in Maidan Wardak Syedabad districts and four more injured in these districts. Three insurgents were arrested in the Zurmat district of Paktia while planting landmines.

The MoD did not provide information about the casualties of security forces.