‘50 percent of Afghan drugs trafficked via Pakistan’

AT-KABUL: The government claimed that most of drug from Afghanistan is trafficked through the neighboring countries, with half through Pakistan and 25 percent through Iran.

Interior Minister, Wais Barmak said Wednesday that four percent of the narcotics are smuggled through the airports and the rest via the northern borders.

Afghanistan is reportedly producing around 90 per cent of the world’s narcotics.

“Lack of capacity and the existence of challenges cause one police officer to fight 200 drug traffickers,” said Khalil Bakhtiar, deputy interior minister for narcotics.

Barmak asked those countries that have agreements with Afghanistan to fulfill their commitments because Kabul could not lonely fight drug trade and smugglers.

Separately, the attorney general office demanded serious struggle against the organized crimes including drug smuggle. “Fight against different crimes linked to drug smuggling should be carried out adequately with its nature and threats from the smugglers,” said Gholam Haidar Allama, deputy attorney general.

Interior minister also warned persons carrying illegal arms and tinted-window vehicles of serious behavior. “The persons that have illegal arms, have to hand them over to the interior ministry or receive permit and also remove the tints of their vehicles.”