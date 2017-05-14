‘50 schoolgirls poisoned in Kabul’

AT Monitoring Desk Report-KABUL: The Ministry of Education (MoE) on Sunday has said that 50 schoolgirls have been poisoned in the third education district of the capital Kabul.

The ministry spokesperson, Muhammad Kabir Haqmal told Pajhwok Afghan News, the students were affected from toxic substance during an event, ‘Supporting Education in Kabul city’ on Sunday early in the morning around 9:30am.

He added that all the affected students have been shifted to Istiqlal Hospital for medical treatment.

He furthered that 25 among the affected students were still under required treatment, while the rest have been discharged after providing them first aid treatment.

He further went on saying that the students were affected by pesticides, sprayed on trees in the premises of school building.

However, Dad Muhammad, manager of nurses for Istiqlal Hospital said that 38 poisoned school girls have been shifted to hospital for further treatment.

He added the school girls were affected from dizziness; however, most of them have been discharged after providing them required treatment.

According to him further investigation into the matter is in progress.