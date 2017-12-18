50 Taliban insurgents killed in Sar-e-Pul

AT-KABUL: A large number of Taliban militants have been suffered massive casualties as a result of airstrikes carried out by the Afghan Air Force in northern Sar-e-Pul province, 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan National Army said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Shaheen Corps, the airstrikes were carried out in Sancharak district of the province, resulting into killing of at least 50 Taliban insurgents.

At least 36 others among the insurgents have been sustained deep injuries during the military operations in the area where a Humvee armored personnel carrier, including two soft skin vehicles and several motorcycles were also destroyed, the statement added.

Moreover, the Shaheen Corps claimed Taliban’s deputy shadow district chief for Sancharak Qari Sher Mohammad and many other notorious commanders of the group were also among those killed.

The Afghan security forces have also taken control over several light and heavy weapons along with some other type of military kits and motorcycles during the military raid, the Shaheen Corps furthered.

However, the anti-government armed insurgent groups have not yet commented into the matter.

During the recent years, both the Taliban and Islamic State, which is also known as Daesh terrorist group have been engaged in conducting terrorist and destructive activities in Sar-e-Pul province. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces with the close support of the US and NATO forces should gear up their offensives against all terrorist groups operating in the province.