52 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 52 militants were killed and 21 others were wounded in different operations carried out by the security forces during the past 24 hours, security officials said Tuesday.

In a statement, Ministry of Defense (MoD), said that Afghan National Army (ANA) with the cooperation of the Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS), conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Kunar, Ghazni, Paktia, Uruzgan, Zabul, Farah, Herat, Nimroz, Faryab, and Helmand provinces.

The statement said that in these operations 52 insurgents and 21 others were injured.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, Afghan National and Defense Security forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions by artilleries and air force

During these operations, 18 Taliban terrorists killed and 10 others wounded in Trinkot district of Uruzgan, 13 rebels were killed and seven others wounded in Waghez district of Ghazni, eight insurgents were killed and four others wounded in Ahmad Abad district of Paktia and five Taliban fighters were killed in Sawki district of Kunar.

Similar, two Taliban insurgents killed and their two stronghold with 80 explosives destroyed in Greshk and Nawzad district of Helmand, two Pakistani mine maker were killed in Shamlzai and Nawbahar district of Zabul and one Daesh fighter was killed in Achin district of Nangarhar.

In past 24 hours, 12 planed clearing operations, 10 Special Forces operations conducted in nine provinces; also, Air forces conducted 54 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including six strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.