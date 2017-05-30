52 welfare projects underway

AT-KABUL: Fifty-two welfare projects run by the ministry of rural rehabilitation and development are underway in different provinces.

These projects will be implemented through “regional management program” with the cooperation of the development councils, the ministry said Tuesday.

Rural Rehabilitation and Development Minister, Nasir Ahamd Durrani, said that the projects included construction of dams, water canals, protection walls, roads and bridge construction.

He said that these projects will be implemented in Paktia, Kabul, Laghman, Logar, Parwan, Samangan, Faryab, Baghlan, Ghor, Kapisa, Kunduz, Nangarhar, Ghazni, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan and Badakhshan provinces.

These project will cost over afs 198 million funded by Asian Development Bank and ten percent share of people, he added.

He said that over 139,000 work days will be established to the people by implementation of the projects and 355000 people will be benefited through the projects directly and indirectlyin the mentioned provinces.

Mamor Belal, the in charge of the Provincial Development Council of Azra district of Logar province said that voiced pleasure over running of development projects in the district.

He said that asphalted road will help farmers to reach their harvest to market on time and patients to health clinic faster.