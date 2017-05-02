55 HIA inmates freed

AT New Report-KABUL: The government on Tuesday has set free 55 political inmates of the Hezb-e-Islami from Pul-e-Charkhi prison. These prisoners were about to be freed on Monday, but the government postponed a planned ceremony for the release of the first group of prisoners belonging to the HIA party for unknown reason.

Based on agreement, between government and HIA party, 68 prisoners of the party would have been freed on Monday, but 13 of them were not released.

However, this move upset HIA delegation that went to Pul-e-Charkhi prison to receive their 68 inmates. In reaction, the HIA party rejected to receive 55 prisoners instead of 68.

HIA party said that negotiation is currently on card with the government over the release of 13 remained inmates, hopefully they would release in nearest time.

The party also informed regarding the arrival of their leader, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar to Kabul on Thursday.

Dr. Nadir Afghan, a member of HIA media group, told Pajhwok Afghan News that that the release of 68 prisoners had been premised with them, and the HIA rejected the release of 55 prisoners instead of 68.

Ahmad Farzan, a spokesperson for the joint government-HIA agreement implementation commission, confirmed the president had approved the release of 55 HIA prisoners.