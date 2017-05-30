55 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 55 militants were killed and 12 others were wounded in different crackdowns within past 24 hours.

In a press release issued here, Ministry of Defense, (MoD) said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal has conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Kapisa, Paktia, Paktika, Khost, Ghazni, Logar, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Badghis, Faryab, Kunduz, Baghlan,Heart, Zabul and Helmand provinces.

Statement said that in these operations55insurgentswere killed and12otherswere injured.

Six insurgents were arrested and handed over to judicial organs for further inquiry.

This joint operation of the Defense Security Forces was supporting by the artillery and air forces, added statement.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.