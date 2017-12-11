55 Taliban fighters killed in Kunduz

AT-KABUL: At least 55 Taliban fighters were killed and 27 others wounded in operations in northern Kunduz province in the past four days, officials said.

A press statement issued by 209 Shaheen corps said that Afghan army conducted operations to clear the Sehrahi, Imam-U-din, Joibegom, Naseriha, Gunbaz and Qeghex village of Imam Sahib district from enemies in Kunduz.

Statement said that in these operations 55 Taliban fighters including four group leaders named Habib-U-Rahman, Mawlawi Musa, Abdul Hakim and Omid along with three Tajikistani insurgents were killed and 27 others were wounded.

Taliban 10 bases including 50 strongholds destroyed in the district, added statement.

Statement said that 15 round of mines, one rifle of PK, two Ak-47 and one rocket launcher discovered and confiscated during operations.

After operations 18 check posts established in the cleared villages in Imam Saheb district in order to keep security in the area in a better manner, mentioned the statement.