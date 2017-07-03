56 insurgents killed nationwide

AT-KABUL: During the past 24 hour, the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces conducted joined offensive operations in order to protect lives and properties of people also defeating the insurgents in different parts of the country that as a result, 56 insurgents including three local commanders of Taliban and two Daesh affiliates killed and 35 others have been wounded.

This joined operation of the Defense Security Forces was held by supporting of the artillery and air forces in Nangarhar , Kapisa , Paktia , Khost , Ghazni , Kandahar , Urozgan , Farah , Ghor , Kundoz , Faryab , Takhar , Balkh and Helmand provinces.

During these operations, in Alchin area located in Center of Kundoz , 13 killed including a Pakistani National who was group leader of Taliban, 7 others wounded , in Beshran area located in Center of Helmand , 12 Taliban terrorists killed and 6 others wounded , 2 hideouts and 5 motorbikes were also destroyed , in Chamtal and Charbolak districts of Balkh , 8 insurgents killed , 12 wounded , in Shah Wali Koot district of Kandahar , 8 insurgents killed , 9 wounded , 2 cars and 12 motorbikes destroyed.

Similarly , in Sherzad district of Nangarhar , 6 insurgents killed and a cars was destroyed , in Watapor district of Kunar , 2 Daesh fighters killed , in Andar district of Ghazni and Zormat district of Paktia , 4 insurgents killed , in Khas district of Urozgan , 2 insurgents killed , also , a commander of Taliban (Baryalai) killed in Pasaban district of Ghor province.

Afghan National Army as nation’s defense forces, are ready to make sacrifice to bring peace and security for people and has strong determination to eliminate terror groups.