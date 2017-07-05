58 Taliban killed in Kunduz

AT-KABUL: At least 58 Taliban insurgents have been killed, and 33 others wounding during air and ground operations in Northern Kunduz province in the past 24 hours, security official said.

In a press statement, the Ministry of Defense said “Afghan commandos have conducted air and ground operations against insurgents in Talawka and Angorbagh areas of Kunduz province, in which 58 armed insurgents were killed and 33 others received injuries.”

Taliban commanders for Kunduz, Dasht-e-Archi district, Qari Obaid and Qari Hasan, the Taliban shadow district chief for Ashkamish district of Takhar were among militants killed in the operation, the statement added.

Commanders Mansoor and Mullah Naim a Pakistani citizen were also killed in the operations, the statement furthered.

Currently, military operation is ongoing against insurgents in some part of Talwka and Amarkhil villages of Chahardara district of Kunduz.

Kunduz is one of the volatile provinces of the country, where still Taliban insurgents are active in Dasht-e-Archi, and Imam Sahib districts, carrying out different terrorist activities in the province.