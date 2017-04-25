59 insurgents killed in raids

AT News Report-KABUL: At least 59 militants were killed and 12 others were wounded in different crackdowns within past 24 hours.

In a press release issued here, Ministry of Defense, (MoD) said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal has conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas Nangarhar, Kapisa, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Zabul, Ghazni, Ghor, Faryab, Kundoz, Sar-e-Pul, Baghalan and Helmand provinces.

The statement said that in these operations 59 insurgents including 38 Daesh fighters were killed and 12 otherswere injured.

This joint operation of the Defense Security Forces was supporting by the artillery and air forces, added statement.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.