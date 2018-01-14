59 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 59 militants were killed and 44 others were wounded in different security forces’ operations in the past 24 hours.

In a statement, Ministry of Defense, (MoD) said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal has conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Paktia, Uurzgan, Maidan Wardak, Zabul, Herat, Nimroz, Baghlan and Faryab provinces.

The statement said that in these operations 59 insurgents including nine Daesh fighters were killed and 44 others were injured.

Afghan forces arrested 17 terrorists and handed over them to judicial organs for further inquiry.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, Afghan National and Defense Security forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions by artilleries and air force

During these operations, 19 Taliban fighters were killed and 16 others wounded in Keshk-e-Kohna district of Herat, 16 insurgents killed and 19 others wounded in Sayed Karam and Zurmat district of Paktia, nine Daesh affiliates were killed and their stronghold destroyed in Achin district Nangarhar, eight rebels were killed, three wounded and two others arrested in Grishk and Nadali district of Helmand province.

Similar, three insurgents were killed and six others wounded in Khas Uruzgan district of Uruzgan, three Taliban fighters were killed and 15 others arrested in Sayedabad district of Maidan Wardak and two militants were killed in Mizan district of Zabul province.

In past 24 hours, 9 planed clearing operations, 10 Special Forces operations conducted in eight provinces; also, Air forces conducted 90 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including five strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.