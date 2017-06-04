6 policemen killed in insider attacks

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Six police officers were killed and nine injured in two separated insider attacks in southern provinces of Kandahar and Uruzgan, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

A security official revealed that two policemen opened fire on their comrades killing six and wounding five others Saturday night in the Hajji Arab neighborhood of Kandahar city, the capital of the province with the same name.

The security official who wished to be unidentified told to Pajhwok Afghan News, other troops patrolling the area, shot dead the fleeing attackers.

Separately, four police were injured in a similar attack occurred in Uruzgan province. Abdul Qavi Umari, deputy provincial police chief said the internal clash was erupted among police personnel on Saturday evening.

He said the issue had been settled now and there is nothing to be worried.

However, director of civil hospital, Dr. Aminullah Tokhi has been quoted by Pajhwok Afghan News saying as, “One injured police was brought to the hospital from the site and some bullets hit the hospital’s emergency ward.”