60 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 60 militants were killed and 16 others were wounded in different crackdowns within past 24 hours.

In a statement issued here, Ministry of Defense, said that the Afghan National Army with the cooperation of the Afghan National Police and National Directorate of Security, conducted operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Ghazni, Paktia, Khost, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Farah, Jawzjan, Faryab, Kunduz and Helmand provinces.

The statement said that in these operations 60 insurgents including two local commanders linked with Haqqani terrorist network were killed and 16 others were injured.

Afghan forces also arrested one insurgent and handed over him to the judicial organs for further inquiry.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, Afghan National and Defense Security forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions by artilleries and air force

During these operations, 28 insurgents were killed including two commanders linked with Haqqani terrorist network named Mullah Tor Jan and Maulawi Abdul Razaq and nine other wounded in Zurmat, Janikhil and Jaji Aryob districts of Paktia, 18 Taliban fighters were killed in Maiwand district of Kandahar, eight were killed in Nadali district of Helmand and three were killed and five other injured in Charchino district of Uruzgan province.

Similar, one Daesh facilitator along with two vehicle and six sacks of explosives arrested in Dor Baba district of Nangarhar, two rebels killed and one injured in Balablok district of Farah and one killed and one wounded in Andar district of Ghazni province.

In past 24 hours, 10 planed clearing operations, 16 Special Forces operations conducted in nine provinces; also, Air forces conducted 70 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including 11 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.