60 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 60 Taliban insurgents were killed in different joint clearance operations lunched by security forces in the past 24 hours across the country, ministry of interior said Tuesday.

In a media statement, the ministry said the national army with the cooperation of the national police and the National Directorate of Security conducted clearance operations against insurgents in different areas of Kabul, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Zabul, Oruzgan, Helmand, Sar-e-Pul, Faryab and Kunduz provinces.

“In these operations, 60 Taliban insurgents were killed and 18 others injured,” the statement said.

10 insurgents were also arrested. The ministry also claimed that the security forces have seized huge cache of weapons, but did not provide details.

Elsewhere, a senior Taliban commander was arrested during an operation in Logar province, ministry of interior said.

“The leader was identified as Shaista Mohammad was arrested late Monday in Qala-e-Ghafar village, Pul-e-Alam city, the provincial capital,” the ministry said in a statement.

It added he was involved in many terrorist and destructive activities in Kharwar, Charkh and Azra districts of Logar province.