63 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 63 militants were killed and 29 others were wounded in different crackdowns within past 24 hours, security officials said Sunday.

In a press release, the ministry of defense (MoD), said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Kapisa, Paktia, Paktika, Khost, Ghazni, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Zabul, Badghis, Faryab, Kunduz, Wardak, Badakhshan and Helmand provinces.

The press release added that in these operations 63insurgentsincluding 26 Daesh affiliates were killed and29otherswere injured.

This joint operation of the Defense Security Forces was supporting by the artillery and air forces, added statement.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.