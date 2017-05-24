63 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 63 militants have been killed and 44 others received injuries in different crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces, within past 24 hours, security officials said on Wednesday.

In a press release issued here, the Ministry of Defense (MoD), said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personals have jointly conducted operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Laghman, Kapisa, Paktia, Paktika, Khost, Ghazni, Kandahar, Urzgan, Badghis Farah, Kunduz, Faryab, Baghlan, Badakhshan and Helmand provinces, in which 63 insurgents, including six Daesh militants were killed and 44 others wounded. Three insurgents were also arrested in the operations, and handed over to the judicial organ for further inquiry, the statement added.

The joint operation of the Defense Security Forces was supported by the artillery and air forces, the statement added.

The ANA had also discovered, and confiscated weapons and ammunitions belonging to the militants during operations.