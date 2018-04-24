65 drug smugglers arrested

AT-KABUL: The court of Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) on Tuesday said that 65 drug traffickers have been arrested in the past one month. CJTF in a press statement said that said that 65 smugglers were apprehended by counternarcotic police through different crackdowns in various provinces and were handed over for criminal proceedings. Statement said that two women, four public services protectors and an Iranian citizen were among the arrested smugglers. Out of the mentioned arrested smugglers 25 cases were belonged to Hamid Karzai international airport in Kabul, which through smugglers planned to transfer heroines and to India and Saudi Arabia, added statement. Statement said that that the investigation is going on over the dossier of the all indicts by the CJTF, which after examining the evidences and arguments from both sides the CJTF will convict the accused traffickers, added statement. Some 383.391 kg heroin, 21 Kg morphine, 205,44kg opium, 627.77 kg hashish, over 3234kg chemical precursors and 290 tablets of K discovered and seized from the arrested smugglers, noted the statement. Most of the smugglers were arrested from Kabul, Nangarhar and Herat provinces during last month, mentioned statement. All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and will be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics law of Afghanistan. The anti-drug primary court has convicted 28 drug traffickers including woman to six months-16 years imprisonment. Also Anti-drug appeal court convicted 23 other drug runners to different period of incarceration.