65 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 65 militants were killed and 27 others were wounded in different operations launched by the security forces in the past 24 hours in different provinces, security officials said Sunday.

In a statement, ministry of defense, said that Afghan National Army with the cooperation of the Afghan National Police and the National Directorate of Security, conducted operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Nuristan, Maidan Wardak, Ghazni, Khost, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Farah, Jawzjan, Faryab, Kunduz and Helmand provinces

The statement added that in these operations 65 insurgents including six Daesh affiliates were killed and 27 others were injured.

Afghan forces also arrested one insurgent and handed over him to the judicial organs for further inquiry.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, Afghan National and Defense Security forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions by artilleries and air force

During these operations, 12 Taliban fighters were killed, five others wounded and one arrested in Nerkh district of Maidan Wardak, nine insurgents were killed and four others wounded in Khwaja Omari district of Ghazni, eight rebels were killed in Jaji Maidan district of Khost, seven Taliban fighters were killed and seven others wounded in Khak-e-Safid district of Farah, 14 Taliban insurgents were killed and six other injured in Daichoopan district of Uruzgan.

Similar, six Daesh fighters were killed and one was wounded in Dehbala district of Nangarhar, five insurgents were killed in Dawlatabad district of Faryab, four insurgents killed and one wounded in Garmsir district of Helmand and three rebels were killed in Nawpas district of Kunar.

In past 24 hours, 12 planed clearing operations, 17 Special Forces operations conducted in 10 provinces; also, Air forces conducted 69 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including 17 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.