65 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 65 militants were killed and 43 others wounded in different crackdowns within past 24 hours.

In a press release issued here, Ministry of Defense, (MoD) said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal has conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Kunar, Logar, Paktia, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Zabul, Farah, Faryab, Baghlan, Nimroz and Helmand provinces.

Statement said in these military operations 65 insurgents including six Daesh fighters and four Taliban local commanders were killed and 43 others sustained injured.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, Afghan National and Defense Security forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions by artilleries and air force.

During these operations, 20 Taliban fighters including three local commanders named Ashraf, Mauladad and Multan were killed and five others wounded in Balablok and Khak-e-Safid districts of Farah, 15 insurgents were killed and 10 others wounded in Saiad district of Sar-e-Pul, 10 terrorists were killed and nine others wounded in Khakriz and Maiwand district of Kandahar, seven Taliban militant including a military facilitator and a local commander were killed and 41 mines destroyed in Nahr-e-Saraj and Nadali districts of Helmand province.

Similar, eight Pakistani Daesh affiliates were killed in Achin district of Nangarhar, four killed and two other wounded in Aorgon, Barmal and Khoshamand district of Paktika, two rebels were killed and three others wounded in Trinkot center of Urzgan, one killed and one wounded in Badpakh-e-Shana district of Logar, three Taliban commander were killed in Chapa dara district of Kunar province.

In past 24 hours, 10 planed clearing operations, 24 Special Forces operations conducted in eight provinces; also, Air forces conducted 78 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including seven strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.