68 insurgents killed in military operations

AT-KABUL: At least 68 militants were killed and 29 others wounded in different operations launched by the security forces within the past 24 hours, security officials said Saturday.

In a statement, ministry of defense said that the Afghan National Army with the cooperation of the Afghan National Police and the National Directorate of Security (NDS) conducted operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Logar, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Faryab, Kunduz and Helmand provinces.

The statement said that in these operations 68 insurgents including four local commanders and two Pakistani insurgents were killed and 29 others were injured.

Afghan forces also arrested four insurgents and handed over them to the judicial organs for further inquiry.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, Afghan National and Defense Security forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions by artilleries and air force

During these operations, 31 Taliban fighters including four local commanders named Mawlawi Musa, Qari Amir Mazhari, Mansour and Abdul Hakim were killed and 17 other were wounded in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz, 12 rebels were killed and four other wounded as well as 12 Taliban strongholds destroyed in Sangeen district of Helmand, nine insurgents killed in Logar and 11 Taliban fighters were killed and five other injured in Chora district of Urgan province.

Similar, three insurgents killed, two wounded and one arrested in Ghormach district of Faryab, two rebels were killed and one was wounded in Hesarak district of Nangarhar and three insurgents were arrested in Qarabagh district of Kabul.

In past 24 hours, seven planed clearing operations, 12 Special Forces operations conducted in five provinces; also, Air forces conducted 47 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including 11 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.