69 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 69 militants were killed and 39 others were wounded in different crackdowns within past 24 hours.

In a press release issued here, Ministry of Defense, (MoD)said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal has conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas Nangarhar, Kapisa, Paktia, Paktika Khost, Logar, Kandahar, Zabul, Faryab, Farah, Kunduz, Balkh, Takhar and Helmand provinces.

The press release said that in these operations69insurgentsincluding nine Daesh affiliates were killed and 39 others were injured.

Four armed insurgents were arrested during operation and handed over to judicial organs for further inquiry, mentioned statement.

This joint operation of the Defense Security Forces was supporting by the artillery and air forces, added statement.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.