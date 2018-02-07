69 insurgents killed in military operations

AT-KABUL: At least 69 militants were killed and 49 others were wounded in different military operations during the past 24 hours.

In a press release issued here, Ministry of Defense, (MoD) said that Afghan National Army (ANA) with the cooperation of the Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) conducted operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Kunar, Laghman, Ghazni, Logar, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Zabul, Faryab, Baghlan, Takhar, Jawzjan, Nimroz and Helmand provinces.

Statement said that in these operations 69 insurgents including six Daesh affiliates were killed and 49 others were injured.

The joint Afghan operation was supported by airstrike.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, 33 Taliban fighters were killed and three others wounded in Trinkot center of Uruzgan province, some ammunition also destroyed in the district, eight insurgents killed and 13 others wounded in Khogiani district of Ghazni, six rebels were killed in Alingar district of Laghman, five Taliban fighters were killed and five others wounded in Shindand district of Herat, five terrorists killed and 10 others injured in Darqad, Khwaja Bahawdin and Yangi Qala districts of Takhar province.

Similar, six Daesh affiliates including a local commander named Qari Amin were killed in Deh Bala, Chaparhar, Nazian districts of Nangarhar and Darzab district of Jawzjan, also three other Daesh fighters were wounded and their stronghold destroyed in the mentioned provinces, four insurgents were killed and 10 others wounded in Shahjoi and Arghandab districts of Zabul, two militants were killed in Khwaja Sabz posh district of Faryab and Baraki Barak district of Logar, four rebels were wounded in Ghazi Abad district of Kunar province.

In past 24 hours, 11 planed clearing operations, eight Special Forces operations conducted in 11 provinces; also, Air forces conducted 60 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including seven strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.