7 martyred, 5 injured in Parwan car accident

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: At leave seven people embraced martyrdom while five other received injures in a traffic accident in the capital of central Parwan province, an officials said on Sunday.

Provincial Traffic Chief, Abdul Karim told Pajhwok Afghan News that a Corolla model car crashed with a mini truck in Rubat area in Charikar, the provincial capital around 11am.

He said three women, three men including the driver of the Corolla model car and a child embraced martyrdom while two children and a woman were injured in the incident.

He said the accident took place due to recklessness of the Corolla car driver.

However, Abdul Qasim Sangin, head of Parwan Civil Hospital, confirmed receiving seven dead and five injured. He said the injured were in stable health condition.