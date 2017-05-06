7 militants killed in Ghazni

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: At least seven Taliban insurgents have been killed and nine others sustained injuries in a predawn clash with security forces in southern Ghanzi province, security officials said.

Ghazni Police Chief Brig. Gen. Aminullah Amarkhel told Pajhwok Afghan News that the Taliban insurgents launched an offensive against a security posts in Waghez district before dawn.

The ensuing clash continued for an hour, resulting seven attackers dead and 10 others wounded, he added.

Moreover, a local resident named Abdul Bari told Pajhwok Afghan News that the clash between Taliban and security forces erupted on afternoon.

He added, “the clashes were close to our home. Taliban were chanting slogans and calling on their militants to advance and defeat them.” Light and heavy weapons were used during the clashes, severally terrifying children, he added.

Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed clashes in Waghez district and said only one insurgent was injured while security forces sustained heavy casualties.

Violent clashes between security forces and militants have recently increased in Ghazni.