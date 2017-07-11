7 militants killed in Laghman

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: At least seven Taliban insurgents were killed and eight others sustained injuries during an air and ground operation conducted by the Afghan security forces in Alingar district of eastern Laghman province, officials said on Tuesday.

Maj. Sherin Agha Faqiri, spokesman for 201 Selab Military Corps, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the insurgents were moving forward to interrupt the security situation in the district but the security forces launched a timely offensive against them.

He said that six militants have been killed and six others received injuries over past 24 hours as a result of airstrikes, and a ground operation carried out by the Afghan forces.

He added that there are zero casualties on the part of security forces and civilians.

Sarhadi Zwak, the governor’s spokesperson, confirmed that the military offensive against rebels, adding, the notorious commander named Azam Gul was among the dead.

The killed commander was allegedly involved in terrorist attacks, planting roadside bombs and other kinds of destructive activities, he added.

Moreover, he disclosed that seven civilians, who were injured during fighting in Alishang district, were currently under treatment at a local hospital.

In addition to that, Zwak said, one militant from the group of Commander Abdul Hanif was killed and two others wounded during a clash happened between Taliban and security forces in Alingar on Monday.