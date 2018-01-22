7 police martyred in Helmand

AT-KABUL: At least seven Afghan police officers embraced martyrdom after the Taliban insurgents stormed their check post in the Garamsir district of southern Helmand province, an official said on Monday.

The security official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Pajhwok Afghan News the militants attacked security check post in Chawghakai area late on Sunday night.

He said seven security men were martyred and one more was wounded in the overnight assault.

Omar Zwak, the governor’s spokesman, confirmed the attack which he said was repulsed reinforcement arrived at the site.

This comes as yesterday four Afghan National Army soldiers martyred again by the Taliban insurgents attack on their check post in the Greshk district of the same province.

Major Abdul Qadir Bahadurzai, deputy commander of the 215th Maiwand Corps media wing in Helmand, said the Taliban insurgents attacked the check post in Sarband area of the district, martyring four, while three others received injures.