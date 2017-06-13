7 Taliban insurgents killed in Paktia

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: A violent clash between police forces and Taliban has resulted in killing of seven militants and one policeman in southern Paktia province, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy police Chief, Col. Nisar Ahmad Abdulrahimzai has been quoted by Pajhwok Afghan News as saying that Taliban insurgents launched an unexpected attack from a concealed position against security forces convoy in Shaikhan area of the capital, Gardez, late on Sunday night where one policeman was lost his precious life and another sustained injuries.

However, the security forces timely and bravely returned fire which claimed killing of seven assailants and eight other were wounded.

While on the other hand, Taliban’s spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid has confirmed the clash and claimed 13 policemen were killed and two others held by Taliban’s militants.

He added a tank of security forces was destroyed where nine weapons were also seized by the insurgents during the clash.

Moreover, commenting into the matter, Sardar Wali Tabasom, provincial governor spokesman said Taliban fighters launched an offensive against a check-post of security forces in Shaikhan district on Monday morning.

He claimed zero casualties on the part of security forces and said only two school teachers were slightly sustained injuries as a result of the said clash.