7 Taliban killed, 5 wounded in Nangarhar

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Seven Taliban insurgents were killed and five others sustained injuries as a result of a landmine blast and clash in the Sherzad and Khogyani districts of eastern Nangarhar province, local officials said Saturday.

In a statement the 201th Selab Military Corps, said three insurgents were killed in a direct clash occurred between security forces and Taliban militants on the outskirts of Khogyani district, adding security forces claims zero casualty of their part.

In addition to that, four militants were killed and five others wounded when their vehicle struck a roadside bomb the premises of Hesarak Wadi area of Shehzad district, the statement added.

Moreover, all the weapons in the vehicle were also destroyed in the said roadside blast.

However, Taliban insurgents have not commented into the matter so far.

Achin, Khogyani and some other eastern districts of Nangarhar are comparatively more volatile where from the loyalists of the so-called Islamic State (IS) which is also known as Daesh terrorist group and Taliban insurgents are plotting terrorist and destructive activities in various parts of the province. While on the hand, Afghan security forces have launched military operation, codenamed, “Hamza” in a bid to wipe out all the terrorist outfits in eastern parts of the country. Similarly, Afghan security forces have initiated a military operation, codenamed, “Khalid” against all insurgents groups in order to isolate them across the country. The U.S-led NATO member countries must provide required assistance to Afghan security forces, aimed at strengthening defense of Afghanistan and to chase insurgency in mountains and valleys across the country.