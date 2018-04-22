$70m pacts signed to boost Bamyan electricity

AT-KABUL: The government’s electricity firm signed three contracts worth more than $70 million to implement power projects in central Bamyan province. Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat signed the contracts with Chineseand Indian firms during a ceremony in the presence of president Ghani. According to a deputy presidential spokesperson,DuraniWaziri,the first contract was to erect a 180km power transmission line from Doshi substation to Bamiyan at a total cost of $43.8 million. She said the second agreement was to establish a 220 kV substation in Dasht-e-Azhdar area of Bamyan province at a cost of around $11.6 million. And the third contract, according to Vaziri, was signed for the construction of the electricity distribution network in Bamyan city at a cost of $24.1 million, expected to supply electricity to 20,000families in the first phase and 350,000families in later stages.