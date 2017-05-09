71 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 71 militants were killed and 35 others were wounded in different crackdowns within past 24 hours.

In a press release issued here, Ministry of Defense, (MoD) said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan NationalPolice (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal has conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas Nangarhar, Kapisa, Kandahar, Laghman, Uruzgan, Wardak, Ghazni, Ghor, Faryab, Takhar, Kunduz, Badakhshan, Sar-e-Pul and Helmand provinces.

Statement said that in these operations71 insurgents were killed and 35 others were injured.

Seven rebels were arrested during operations and handed over to judicial organs for inquiry.

This joint operation of the Defense Security Forces was supporting by the artillery and air forces, added statement.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.