75 armed militants killed

AT-KABUL: At least 75 Taliban insurgents were killed and nine others wounded during joint operations conducted by Afghan forces in different provinces within past 24 hours.

A press statement issued the Ministry of Interior said that Afghan National Police in collaboration with the National Afghan Army and National Intelligence Operatives has launched nine Counter-Terrorism joint operations to clear some of the areas from terrorists and enemies of peace and stability of Afghanistan.

The operations were conducted in Logar, Faryab, Herat, Khost and Nangarhar provinces, which as a result 75 armed militants were killed, nine wounded and six others were arrested by Afghan national defense and security forces, added the statement.

Statement said that also, during these operations, Afghan forces discovered and confiscated light and heavy ammunition and 12 different types of IEDs.

The Afghan security forces will continue to operations in order to eliminate the terrorists’ sanctuaries and lead the country toward improved security and stability.