8 Daesh, 7 Taliban militants renounce violence in Nangarhar

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Fifteen militants of the Islamic State (IS) and the Taliban insurgents were jointly embraced peace process in eastern Nangarhar province, an official said on Wednesday.

The former militants, included eight Islamic State (IS), known as Daesh terrorist group along with a commander, and seven Taliban insurgents, including a commander have joined peace process, said Attaullah Khogyani, the governor’s spokesman.

Khogyani told Pajhwok Afghan News the reconciling insurgents also handed over their arms to the National Directorate of Security (NDS) operatives, and promised to work for their country’s development.

“The Daesh group was spearheaded by Commander Abdul Manan and the Taliban group by commander Faridullah, they renounced violence and joined the peace process,” he said.

According to Khogyani the reconciled insurgents were involved in terrorist and destructive activities against the government in Khogyani, Pachirawgam and Chaparhar districts.

During the last year at least 166 insurgents including 44 Islamic State (IS) rebels had joined the peace and reconciliation process in Nangarhar.

Former commander of the militants, Faridullah said, “We received training in Pakistan and were active in the three districts.”

Since the start of peace and reconciliation process in Nangarhar province, about 861 militants had embraced the peace process.