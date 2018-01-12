8 rebels killed in Helmand, Laghman raids

AT News Report-KABUL: At least 8 Taliban insurgents have been killed in airstrikes in southern Helmand and eastern Laghman provinces, an official and a statement said on Friday.

Governor Spokesman, Sarhadi Zwak told Pajhwok Afghan News that Afghan Air Forces (AAF) targeted militant’s safe havens in the Alingar district of Laghman on Thursday evening.

Four Taliban insurgents were killed and a machine gun in their possession was destroyed in airstrike in the Haidar Ghar area, he added.

Separately, four more Taliban militants were killed and two suspected rebels detained in Afghan Special Forces Operation in the Musa Kala district of Helmand province, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement.

According to the statement, militants stock of arms was also destroyed during the night raid.