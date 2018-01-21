8 Taliban killed in Logar

AT-KABUL: The brave Afghan security forces have killed eight Taliban insurgents in an operation conducted in Charkh district of Central Logar province, an official said on Sunday.

In addition to that, six other Taliban insurgents received injuries.

Saleem Saleh, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News Afghan Forces conducted clearing operation in the district two days ago.

He said eight militants were killed and six others wounded during the offensive.

According to Saleh, one vehicle, three suicide vests, explosives, military cloths and identity cards of insurgents seized by security personnel.

During clearing operation, security forces and civilians not received casualties.

Sayed Bilal, a resident of Pangram locality, confirmed security forces conducted the operation in the district. However, he was unaware of casualties.

Taliban have not yet commented in this regard.