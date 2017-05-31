80 killed, 350 injured in massive Kabul explosion

AT-KABUL: Death toll in massive explosion in heart of Kabul city jumped to 80 “martyred” and 350 injured, nearly all of them civilians, official sources confirmed to the daily Afghanistan Times.

The suicide attacker- using a sewage tanker packed with explosive- in Zambaq Square, Police District 10th today morning at 8:25 killed 80 and injured 350 citizens, Public Health Ministry confirmed to Afghanistan Times. Casualties may rise, officials warned.

The attack took place on a main street near the German embassy and several other foreign and Afghan offices, but the exact target is not clear yet, Kabul Police Spokesman, Basir Mujahid told Afghanistan Times.

Ministry of Interior confirmed over 50 private cars on the street have been also fully/partially damaged and several buildings around the area of the attack partly damaged.

The injured and death bodies have been taken to several hospitals and health ministry says children and women among the victims of the attack.

A number of media employees, near to the site of the attack also injured.

The area of the attack is currently sealed off by the security forces and investigation teams have been working on details, Kabul Police says.