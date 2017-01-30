‘80 Taliban arrested’

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: At least 80 Taliban insurgents were detained and three gunmen were killed in northern Baghlan and Jawzjan Northern provinces, officials said on Monday.

Mohammad Reza Ghafoori, the Jawzjan governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News security forces detained the militants, headed by Mullah Sheen Gul, as they tried to sneak into Faryab province.

“Mullah Sheen Gul was involved in terrorist activities and operations against the government in different parts of Ghormarch district,” he said, adding that the arrest of the insurgents would improve security situation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Police Chief of Baghlan province, Brig Gen. Amir Gul Hussainkhel, said three gunmen killed and a fourth were received injuries during clash with militants in Bano-Andrab district late Sunday night.

“A number of gunmen travelling to the district came under ambush, which left three of them dead.” Security forces arrested injured gunmen, he said.

“Residents were fed up with activities of militants and outlaws,” Pajhwok quoted Ahmad Walid, a resident of the area, as saying.

He added that last week unknown gunmen shot dead a young man.