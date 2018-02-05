84 insurgents killed in army operations

AT-KABUL: At least 84 militants were killed and 24 others were wounded in different operations launched by the army and other security force within past 24 hours.

In a press release issued here, Ministry of Defense, (MoD) said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal has conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Laghman, Ghzani, Logar, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Zabul, Faryab, Baghlan, Takhar, Badakhshan, Nimroz and Helmand provinces.

Statement said that in these operations 84 insurgents including two local commanders and 25 Daesh affiliates were killed and 24 others were injured.

Afghan forces also arrested seven insurgents and handed over them to judicial organs for further inquiry.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, 33 Taliban fighters including two local commanders named Yaser and Abdul Wasey were killed and 16 others wounded, some ammunition were destroyed in Deh Yak and Zankhan districts of Ghazni, 25 Daesh affiliates were killed in Achin district of Nangarhar, 13 insurgents killed, three wounded and seven others arrested in Sangeen and Garmsir districts of Helmand, three narcotics factory and 30 mines were also destroyed in the mentioned districts, six Tajikistani terrorist killed in Wardoj district of Badakhshan province.

Similar, four rebels were killed in Khwaja Sabzposh district of Faryab, two insurgents killed and two others wounded in Alingar district of Laghman, one Taliban fighter was killed in Mizan district of Zabul and three terrorists wounded in center of Urzgan province.

During these operations, 26 Taliban fighters were killed, 22 wounded and one arrested in Andar district of Ghazni, 11 insurgents including a local commander were killed and 11 mines discovered and confiscated in Khakriz district of Kandahar, one rebels killed and another wounded in Nadali district of Helmand.

In past 24 hours, 11 planed clearing operations, eight Special Forces operations conducted in 11 provinces; also, Air forces conducted 110 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including nine strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.