85 insurgents killed in raids

AT News Report-KABUL: At least 85 militants have been killed and 45 others were wounded in different crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces in the past 24 hours.

In a press release issued here, the Ministry of Defense, (MoD), said Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal has conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Kapisa, Kandahar, Maidan Wardak, Urozgan, Zabul, Ghazni, Ghor, Faryab, Takhar, Kunduz, Badakhshan, Baghalan and Helmand provinces, in which 85 insurgents were killed and 45 others received injuries.

19 Daesh, and nine Haqqani Network members were also among 85 militants were killed in the crackdowns, the statement added.

According to the statement, the joint operation of the security forces was supported by artillery and air forces. A large number of weapons and ammunition were also confiscated during the raids.